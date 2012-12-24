Mila Kunis is getting a taste of Christmas, Midwest-style!

Just in time for the holidays, the actress has been spotted multiple times in and around Iowa City, Iowa -- the original stomping grounds of Ashton Kutcher, her boyfriend since this past spring.

The 34-year-old actor and his former "That 70s Show" costar, 29, were seen last Tuesday at the Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville (just outside Iowa City) -- browsing the Gap and other stores, a witness told Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Ashton's love life

As the weekend -- and the Christmas holiday -- neared, the sexy couple were also spotted buying gifts for Kutcher's family at a local Bed, Bath and Beyond, and stocking up on groceries at a local Fairway, according to multiple Twitter sightings..

Just as Kutcher was sharing family traditions with his new love, he was also tying up loose ends with estranged wife Demi Moore -- with his attorneys finally filing for divorce on Dec. 21, over a year after the couple announced their separation.

PHOTOS: Mila's sexy transformation

"They've been in negotiations, and the filing was done while Ashton wasn't in town," a source close to the situation told Us. "The filing may have been an aggressive financial move for him."

Married for six years, Kutcher and the "LOL" actress, 50, called it quits in the wake of his infamous cheating scandal with 22-year-old Sara Leal in September 2011.

PHOTOS: Ashton and Demi in happier times

In his court documents, Kutcher cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split; he will not seek spousal support.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ashton Kutcher Spotted With Mila Kunis in Iowa After Demi Moore Divorce Filing

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Pics: Ashton Kutcher files for divorce from Demi Moore

Year in Review 2012: The biggest hookups and breakups of 2012

Ashton and Mila pucker up and cover up in Rome