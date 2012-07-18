Harper Beckham is on the move!

David and Victoria Beckham's little girl, who just celebrated her first birthday on July 10, has reached a major milestone -- walking!

In an adorable Twitpic captured by publicist Caroline Kennedy in Dublin on Tuesday, Harper hangs onto the finger of her stylish fashion designer mom, Victoria, as she teeters her way across her mom's Victoria Beckham showroom.

Even at seven months, Harper was quite the lucky little fashionista in training. As Victoria buckled down during the very busy Fashion Week season, she made sure to have her youngest (Victoria and soccer star David, 37, are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 9, Cruz, 6) right by her side.

"I'm not getting much sleep at all," the 38-year-old told British paper The Mirror during a February interview. "Harper's not sleeping that great, and I've been taking Skype business calls throughout the night, too, because of the collections. I'm up with the baby as all mums are, and I wouldn't have it any other way. There's not a team of people doing it for me."

