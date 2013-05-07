NEW YORK (AP) — One of television's most successful sitcom writers is joining with Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello to create a musical based on the artists' 1998 album "Painted From Memory."

Bacharach said Tuesday that Chuck Lorre, creator of "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory," contacted him and said he wanted to write a story to go with the music.

The dark and lush album was an unusual collaboration between a pop classicist and an Englishman who usually traffics in rock 'n' roll. They earned a Grammy for one of its songs, "I Still Have That Other Girl."

Costello said he and Bacharach are writing additional music for the play.