Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean shows off hair transplant

Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean is sporting a new look.

The once-balding singer, 35, took to Instagram to reveal a full head of hair, courtesy of his surgeon.

"Some girls get their boobs done some guys get ab implants all to make them happy!" wrote McLean alongside before-and-after photos. "This was the one thing I did and I couldn't be happier thank u Dr. G!!!!"

