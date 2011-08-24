Looks like Jennifer Love Hewitt missed her chance!

Ben Flajnik might have gotten his heart broken by Bachelorette Ashley Hebert, but the 28-year-old Sonoma winemaker is getting a second chance at finding love on reality TV! A source confirms to the new Us Weekly -- on stands now - - that Flajnik is the next star of The Bachelor.

Though ABC has yet to announce its choice, another insider tells Us that Flajnik's popularity with fans made him the top pick. "They think he'll be ratings gold," says the insider.. "His [August 6] date with Jennifer Love Hewitt was icing on the cake!

For more on Ben as the next Bachelor, check out the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands Wednesday.

