Best Celeb Boyfriends

By Jon Warech

Hollywood is filled with hustlers, playboys, liars and cheaters. But every now and then, a good guy pops up and proves that chivalry really isn't dead. So when you are out there combing the Internet for your next soul mate, try to find a guy like one of these top-notch celebrity boyfriends.

Jon Hamm

The "Mad Men" stud may play a ladies man on TV, but in real life he's been in a committed relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt for nearly 14 years. That's like a century in Hollywood years, and he didn't run off with someone like Paris Hilton or Betty White when "Mad Men" took off. In our book he's definitely a solid boyfriend.