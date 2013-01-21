Well done, Beyonce! Set to sing the National Anthem at President Barack Obama's second inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Monday Jan. 21, the 31-year-old superstar arrived at the U.S. Capitol with her husband Jay-Z on her arm. The "I Was Here" singer (who welcomed daughter Blue Ivy 12 months ago) looked jaw-droppingly glamorous with wavy-curly blonde hair, emerald earrings and a a black floor-length coat.

PHOTOS: Look back on Barack's first inauguration

Following in the footsteps of Aretha Franklin (who did the honors of singing the National Anthem at Obama's first inauguration back in 2009), Beyonce (who previously sang "At Last" at an inaugural ball) isn't the only music superstar taking part at Monday's historic swearing-in. Kelly Clarkson will perform "My Country Tis of Thee," while James Taylor will croon "America the Beautiful."

PHOTOS: Beyonce's best hairstyles ever

A longtime supporter of the Obamas, Beyonce also marked the occasion of First Lady Michelle Obama's 49th birthday on Friday Jan. 17 with an entry on her blog. "Happy Birthday First Lady Michelle Obama: Happy Birthday to a beautiful soul," she wrote. "Happy birthday to a leader. Happy birthday to a force. Happy birthday to a ray of light. Happy birthday to an inspiration. Happy birthday to our first lady, Michelle Obama. Respect, always and forever. Obama."

PHOTOS: Stars vote in the 2012 election

Obama's official twitter account retweeted the mention, writing, "And then this happened."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Makes Stunning Entrance With Jay-Z at Presidential Inauguration