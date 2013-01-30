NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Beyonce is expected to face the media Thursday as she previews her halftime performance at the Super Bowl. But the focus will likely be on her performance at that other big event earlier this month.

The superstar hasn't spoken publicly since it was alleged that she lip-synched her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at President Barack Obama's inauguration. Since she hasn't addressed the controversy, it's expected the topic will be the main focus of her afternoon press conference in New Orleans.

The Super Bowl halftime performer usually talks about the halftime show. On occasion, some acts have performed for the media.