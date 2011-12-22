Justin Bieber was granted an early Christmas wish on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when he joined his favorite ice hockey team for a practice session in his native Canada.

The "Baby" hit-maker took to the ice at the Air Canada Centre with players from the Toronto Maple Leafs, and was snapped beaming broadly as he fired off shots while wearing the team's kit.

In a post on his Twitter.com page, he writes, "Just got off the ice with a special kid named Jake... and the Leafs - swag."

Bieber's sporting session comes just a day after fellow chart star Michael Buble joined his team, the Vancouver Canucks, for a training game.