Looks like love does conquer all. Estranged couple Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus are back together after filing for divorce in June, reports E! News' Ken Baker. The gossip guru and the duo's longtime friend said the twosome had gone to therapy and have decided to rekindle their defunct romance.

"I spoke to Tish and she told me they both woke up and realized they love each other and decided they want to stay together." Baker added, "They recently went into couples therapy, something they hadn't done in 22 years of marriage, and it's brought them closer together and really opened up their communication in amazing ways."

Baker said that 53-year-old Tish talked openly about the highs and lows of a long marriage, saying, "She also said marriage can be really hard, especially after 22 years of being in the entertainment business, and admitted they've had rough times. But they both realized they didn't want to be another statistic and want to make it work."

Tish explained that couples therapy was what helped her stay together with the 51-year-old singer and television actor. "They went into the therapy with the goal of divorcing in a way that was healthy for the children, but ended up coming out of it with the realization that they in fact want to stay together. Tish sounds happy and energized about having this fresh start," said Baker.

Rumors of the reconciliation had been swirling since earlier this month, after Miley's parents were spotted on what appeared to be a beach date.

