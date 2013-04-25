Blue Ivy looks more grown up than ever

Us Weekly

Sacre Blue Ivy! Now a 15-month-old toddler, Beyonce and Jay-Z's growing little girl made her first appearance this month during a family lunch outing that was tres chic and cosmopolitan: At Szptime restaurant in Paris on Thursday.

Looking more grown up than ever, the famous music world baby showed off a full head of hair and wore a "Pump Up the Volume" t-shirt, blue jeans and stylish colorful sneakers. Going without makeup, Blue's 32-year-old mother (in the midst of her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour) held her little girl during the outing. Proud papa Jay-Z, 43, also took a turn holding and cuddling his little girl.

Back in February, Beyonce shared her daughter's latest milestones in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "She is hilarious and she is fire. Lord, am I going to have me a time!" the R&B diva said. "She's very smart. She's already reading flashcards. She's beautiful."

And, yes, Blue Ivy will hopefully have a younger sibling -- eventually. "I definitely want to have another child. But it's also important for me to do what I love. I love to make music. I wanted to see after I had my daughter, if I was still as passionate about performing," the "Grown Woman" singer said. "Maybe after this next tour I'll have another."

