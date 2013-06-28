BOSTON (AP) — The founder of the rock band Boston has been ordered to pay a newspaper $132,000 for the court costs it incurred in successfully defending itself against his defamation lawsuit.

Musician Tom Scholz claimed the Boston Herald and two reporters blamed him for the 2007 suicide of lead singer Brad Delp. A Superior Court judge dismissed his lawsuit in March, saying it was impossible to know why Delp killed himself.

Scholz's attorneys argued he shouldn't have to pay court costs. The judge said court rules require it and such costs could have a chilling effect on "free expression of ideas and opinions by media defendants."

Herald publisher Pat Purcell said Friday the decision is a reminder of "the harmful impact" such lawsuits can have.

Boston peaked in the 1970s and '80s with hits such as "More Than a Feeling."