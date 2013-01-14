Though they are both conveniently single right in time for award season, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence are not dating, they both insist. The Silver Linings Playbook stars were asked about their rumored romance on the red carpet of the 2013 Golden Globes Sunday, Jan. 13 by Entertainment Tonight.

"Oh my God. That's very funny," Cooper said when asked if he was dating Lawrence. "No, my God. No." "We've done two movies together," he added, of their upcoming film Serena. "If it didn't happen by now, it's not going to happen."

When Nancy O'Dell pushed for more, the actor, 38, added, "No, no, no, no, no. Not even close. First of all, I could be her father. No, I'm kidding. But no, not even close."

Lawrence, 22, split from boyfriend Nicholas Hoult last week after two years of dating. Cooper broke up with actress Zoe Saldana for a second time just before the holidays. The two initially split in March 2012 after three months of dating, but then rekindled their romance later that fall.

"I love her to death," Cooper said of Lawrence. "She's amazing, but no."

The harsh denial was not surprising to his costar. When Lawrence, who was battling the flu and a 100-degree fever on the red carpet, learned of Cooper's remarks, she told Entertainment Tonight, "True. I agree. I concur."

