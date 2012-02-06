Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned!

On Monday's second installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Brandi Glanville went head-to-head with costar Taylor Armstrong, who tried to publicly embarrass the former model by accusing her of slashing ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's tires after he left her for LeAnn Rimes in 2009.

Glanville, 39, was unfazed by Armstrong's attempt to cast her in a negative light, admitting: "I just took the tires and I put the knife into his motorcycles. Then I told him, 'Don't ride them, because you're probably going to get hurt.'"

Costar Kyle Richards, 43, jumped to Armstrong's defense during the heated exchange, calling Glanville "Angry Spice" and asking her to show compassion for Armstrong, who -- like Glanville -- recently became a single mom.

"She's been through enough this year -- be a little sympathetic," Richards pleaded.

The third and final installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Monday, February 13 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

