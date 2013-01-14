Looks like someone's getting a much-needed pick-me-up! Britney Spears stepped out Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 14, just three days after announcing her split from fiance Jason Trawick.

The pop songstress looked calm as she balanced two cups of ice coffee outside a local Coffee Bean, wearing a hoodie with the word "LOVE" emblazoned on the front and the words "I am love" on the back.

Spears, 31, kept her eyes hidden behind a pair of aviator shades.

Late last week, the "Scream and Shout" singer announced that she and Trawick, her fiance of just over a year, were pulling the plug on their three-year romance.

"Jason and I have decided to call off our engagement," the 31-year-old singer told Us Weekly in a statement Friday, Jan. 11. "I'll always adore him and we will remain great friends."

The pair is reportedly making it a clean split, with Spears returning her $90,000 engagement ring to Trawick, 41, and the talent manager's name was removed from her conservatorship.

"The romance is gone," one insider told Us, adding that Trawick "puts her on speakerphone so friends can hear her nagging."

Spears also parted ways with her judging duties on The X Factor last week, but is excited about returning to the studio, she said in a statement Friday, Jan. 11.

"I had an incredible time doing the show and I love the other judges and I am so proud of my teens, but it's time for me to get back in the studio," she wrote. "Watching them all do their thing up on that stage every week made me miss performing so much!"

"I can't wait to get back out there and do what I love most," she added.

