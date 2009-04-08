Britney Spears doesn't want your second-hand smoke.

Shortly after starting her Circus show Wednesday at Vancouver's GM Place, the singer, 27, stormed off stage because the arena got too smoky.

The show started out fine: Dressed as a ringleader and holding a whip, Spears appeared on-stage and soon removed her jacket to reveal a sparkling bra and bare midriff.

Fans went wild.

But then, according to the Vancouver Sun, the stage went dark.

"Britney! Britney! Britney!" confused fans chanted.

A short time later, an announcer declared: "It's become uncomfortable and unsafe for the performers. The show will resume as soon as the air around the stage is clear. The performance will not proceed until the air clears."

Crowds began booing and howling: "We want Britney," they cried.

About 30 minutes later, Spears returned to the stage, belting out "If U Seek Amy and "Me Against the Music."

She then spoke to the crowd for the first time: "What's up, Vancouver?"

After closing the show with "Womanizer," Spears advised the crowd, "Vancouver, don't smoke weed."

"We want to apologize to all the fans who attended our Vancouver show tonight for the brief pause in Britney's set," read a statement on Spears' official website. "Crew members above the stage became ill due to a ventilation issue."