Brooke Anderson is going to be a mom for the second time! A rep for the Entertainment Tonight correspondent confirms to Us Weekly that she and her husband, Jim Walker, are expecting a baby.

In a statement to Us exclusively, Anderson shared her sheer excitement over the news.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome another baby in the fall!" Anderson tells Us.

Their new bundle of joy will join big sister, Kate Victoria.

"Our 4-year old Kate is already acting like a little mommy to me!" Anderson, 35, reveals to Us. "She asks if I feel OK, whether I'm hungry, and enthusiastically talks to the baby daily! She thinks my belly button is the direct line of communication. It is adorable."

The baby will be a true blessing for Anderson and her hubby, as the star suffered two miscarriages before, which she blogs about on her personal site.

"As many women out there know, miscarriages are tough. I blamed myself," she wrote in a new post. "What did I do wrong? Why did my body reject this baby? Will I ever have another healthy pregnancy?"

Anderson, who used to co-host The Insider, wrote that she's trying to stay as positive as possible in the next few months. "Because of my history, I am more on edge and constantly praying that everything goes smoothly," she added.

You can read all of Brooke's blogs about her pregnancy on her blog, where she shares the struggles she faced on the road to this pregnancy.

