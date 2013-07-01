LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brooke Hogan, the daughter of wrestler Hulk Hogan, is engaged to Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Phil Costa.

The former reality TV star and recording artist announced on Instagram that Costa proposed over the weekend in Las Vegas. Costa's agent, George Mavrikes, confirmed the engagement Monday.

A photo showed Costa on one knee with a caption from Hogan saying, "I am marrying my best friend."

Hogan was part of the VH1 reality series "Hogan Knows Best" and went on to have her own show, called "Brooke Knows Best." She and Costa are 25.

Costa is a center in his fourth season with the Cowboys.