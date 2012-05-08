Brooke Shields had one of the most eye-catching accessories at the Met Costume Institute Gala in New York on Monday -- but not for the reasons one might think.

Wearing a J Mendel dress with Tiffany & Co. jewels, the actress, 46, walked down the red carpet and up the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art using a cane. According to E! News, Shields had recently injured the meniscus in her knee while performing as Morticia Addams in Broadway's "The Addams Family."

To ease her pain, Shields wore flip-flops with her gown, E! News reports.

Shields -- mom to daughters Rowan, 8, and Grier, 6, with writer husband Chris Henchy, 48 -- began her "Addams Family" run in the summer of 2011. "I am having the time of my life playing Morticia with this wonderful company of actors," she told Playbill. "Morticia is such a delicious role and 'The Addams Family' is such a fantastic and iconic piece of entertainment."

