NEW YORK (AP) — The CBS documentary series "Brooklyn DA" gives viewers a look at how cases are prosecuted by one of the nation's largest district attorney offices.

But District Attorney Charles J. Hynes is running for re-election and his opponents say the timing of the show is unfair. Hynes is also being criticized for his handling of some cases that are now under review after a conviction was overturned.

The show tracks cases that deal with sex trafficking, an art heist and the shooting death of Officer Peter Figoski in a 2010 botched robbery. Hynes rarely appears on air, and his prosecutors don't win every on-air case.

CBS says it came up with the idea for the show and approached the DA about it last fall.

The next episode airs June 22.