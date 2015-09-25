She's a lady! Officially!

On Friday, a judge officially approved Caitlyn Marie Jenner's name and legally confirmed her as a woman.

The confirmation hearing was very brief, and Caitlyn was not present. According to reports, a judge in L.A. Superior Court signed off on the name change request after there were no objections.

Jenner formally requested to be called "Caitlyn Marie Jenner" instead of "William Bruce Jenner" in the name and gender petition.

According to TMZ, the judge didn't verbalize his confirmation to the gender change, but that is fairly common, as judges typically don't mention gender changes in the courtroom out of respect for the applicant.