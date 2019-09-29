It's hard to believe that 15 years have gone by since Carrie Underwood first auditioned for "American Idol."

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

The Grammy award winner, who skyrocketed to fame when she won the reality competition in 2005, celebrated the pivotal anniversary of the life-changing audition with a sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night, sending an inspiring message to fans.

"When I was a little girl … if you had asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would have told you I wanted to be a famous country music singer," Carrie said during her performance, according to the Tennessean. "As I got older, dreams tend to give way to practicalities, so I started going to school to get a real job. One day there was an open door, and I walked through it and my life was changed forever."

During the show she performed all of her hit songs and new music. It also included performances by openers Runaway June and duo Maddie & Tae back, who Carrie later brought back on the stage to perform some favorite female created country hits by Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, The Judds, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, and Shania Twain.

"If there is something you guys out there are holding on to that just seems like too big of a dream or something too crazy," she continued, "I'm living proof that the craziest things can happen, and you can end up exactly where you always wanted to be."