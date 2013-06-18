Attention, So You Think You Can Dance fans: Season ten's top 20 dancers have (almost!) arrived. After months of nationwide auditions and weeks of audition episodes -- including last week's grueling Las Vegas callbacks -- this year's core cast will be revealed on the Tuesday, June 18 episode of the Fox reality competition. And, beloved show host Cat Deeley says, they're the most exciting bunch yet.

"This season we've been surprised by how much the dancers are using their creativity," the blonde Brit, 36, told Us Weekly during a recent visit to our NYC headquarters. "They want to set themselves apart from everybody else in line," she says of dancers who've mashed up genres (an animator, for example, dancing to classical music, or a ballerina rocking out to hip hop). "It's really interesting, imaginative and creative."

Although inspired and enamored of the dancers and choreographers she's met over the years, Deeley herself was never an expert, even as a kid: "I preferred to be climbing in trees and catching frogs!" she jokes.

Behind the scenes, Deeley has had a lot going on in her personal life: Namely, her super-duper top-secret wedding to comedian Patrick Kielty in Rome last October. "We called it my 40th," Deeley explains. "That was the code word. We just kept it really really quiet -- it was the best party ever!"

A British TV presenter who's done extensive work on both sides of the pond, Deeley is also watching and waiting -- along with the rest of the world -- for the arrival of Kate Middleton and Prince William's baby-to-be.

"I've actually never met Kate Middleton before," she says. "She has done an immaculate job moving into the house of Windsor -- she's handled herself beautifully!"

She has met, however, Princes Harry and William. "They are absolutely lovely, completely charming and twinkly!"

Watch the rest of Us Weekly's sitdown with Deeley with all things SYTYCD, Deeley's surprise nuptials, the royals and more!

