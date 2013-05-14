NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen Co. says ratings were largely status quo last week, with CBS maintaining a decisive lead.

CBS' decade-old smash-hit drama, "NCIS," held the No. 1 slot, drawing more than 17 million viewers. Right behind was that network's sitcom hit, "The Big Bang Theory," seen by 16 million viewers. In third place: spinoff "NCIS: Los Angeles," logging 13 million viewers.

Overall, CBS easily won the week in prime time, averaging 9.4 million viewers. Runner-up ABC had 7.2 million viewers, followed by NBC and Fox.

TNT was the week's most popular cable network, averaging 3.1 million viewers in prime time. It was followed by USA, the Disney Channel and Fox News Channel.

NBC's "Nightly News" continued to reign as the most-watched evening newscast.