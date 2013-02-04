Chelsea Handler and the Chelsea Lately staff members are no more organized than they were when After Lately ended its second season in January 2012. In a sneak preview from the third season of the semi-scripted, documentary-style comedy, the TV host dresses up as Lady Gaga to tape a sketch for E!'s late-night hit.

"Let's get this over with because I'm not wearing this for long," Handler tells Chris Franjola, who is directing the sketch. "What am I doing?"

"I don't know what we're doing," Franjola admits. "You sent me an e-mail at 2:00 in the morning. It said, 'Divas, Cher, Gaga.' This is what I came up with."

When Franjola criticizes Handler's uninspired meat dress, she gets defensive. "There's meat everywhere. You can't smell it? Let's hurry up. It's disgusting," she complains. "I have prosciutto in my ears."

Franjola then gives his colleagues Handler, Sarah Colonna and Fortune Feimster a play-by-play. "It's like The Avengers, but you're divas," he tells them. "You're the four biggest divas in the world."

"Where's the fourth one?" Handler asks, just as Heather McDonald appears on set in a Taylor Swift costume. "She's 19. You could maybe he her great aunt," Handler tells the My Inappropriate Life author. "No, you're not in this bit. That's not even accurate. . . You're not in this sketch. Get out."

"Well fine, because I am never, ever, ever doing another sketch with you again," McDonald replies. "Okay," Handler says, without attempting to feign any remorse. "Promise?"

The third season of After Lately premieres Feb. 25 at 10:30 p.m. EST on the E! network.

