Chely Wright and Lauren Blizter-Wright are going to be parents -- to identical twins! The couple made the exciting announcement Wednesday, Jan. 23 during an interview on Howard Bragman's YouTube series, Gwissues.

"They are due in July, but with identical twins you typically have to deliver a month early," country singer Wright, 42, who is carrying the twins, explained. "So, we're anticipating that I will be as big as a . . . bus or A-frame house by June."

Wright married Blitzer, 31, the Director of Marketing at Sony Music Entertainment, in August 2011. "When gay couples have babies it's logistically a little different than when straight people have babies as we all know," Wright, who came out as gay to the public in 2010, explained to Bragman. And Blitzer-Wright added that it's been an "amazing learning experience."

"We're excited to be parents," Wright added. "We hope we don't mess it up too badly."

"We feel like God blessed us with twins," she said. "We feel our entire relationship has been blessed. We feel lucky and ready to take on the challenges."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chely Wright, Country Singer, Pregnant With Identical Twins