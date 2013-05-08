Chris Brown is putting himself out there in a big way following his recent split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Rihanna. Just days after confirming the couple's breakup during an interview with Australian radio station 2Day, the "Don't Wake Me Up" singer took advantage of his newly single status and partied with pals at the Standard Hotel's post-Met Gala bash in New York City on Monday, May 6.

Never one to shy away from attention, the newly blonde R&B star -- who turned 24 on May 5 -- "strutted in" to the fete in a bright red blazer and proceeded to make his presence known without even getting up to talk to other guests, an onlooker tells Us Weekly. At one point in the night, when the deejay played a hit breakup jam, he started loudly singing and jumping around to the music.

"He was putting on a big show, dancing and screaming to 'Somebody That I Used to Know' with lots of enthusiasm," the eyewitness says. "It seemed like he was really into the message of the song."

(Lyrics to the Gotye tune include lines like, "You didn't have to cut me off / Make it like it never happened and that we were nothing / I don't even need your love / But you treat me like a stranger and that feels so rough.")

Later, around 2 a.m., the club played a song by his ex-girlfriend, "Only Girl in the World," and Brown hit the dance floor with a female friend. "He was dancing casually, not aggressively, body rolling in her direction," the onlooker adds. (Rihanna, meanwhile, was in Boston for a concert and couldn't attend the Met Gala festivities.)

Brown recently opened up about his relationship with the "We Found Love" singer, telling Australia's The Kyle and Jackie Show that the two had parted ways, romantically speaking. "Imma do it solo," he said, citing his erstwhile girlfriend's busy touring schedule and his own full slate as factors in the split. "I mean, at the end of the day, shawty doing her own thang, she on the road. It's always gonna be love. I'm a grown man, just gotta fast forward."

"I'm always gonna love that person," he reiterated. "But people have differences and people have different wants and needs. And at the end of the day, she's a young girl. I can’t really be focused on wife-ing somebody that young...I need to be the best Chris Brown I can be, instead of worrying about whoever else is going to be in my side pocket."

