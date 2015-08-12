Christina Aguilera is free … of clothing!

The singer and coach of "The Voice" was never too shy about showing off her body as a youngster, but she hasn't been as forthcoming with it over the last several years.

On Aug. 11, that all changed.

Christina took to Instagram to show off her sexy mom bod and even promised to share more intimate moments in the imminent future.

Sporting nothing more than a leopard-printed fedora and pink panties, the mother of two told her 1 million followers, "Just so you know with me, it's all real, all the time. Felt like it was time to start sharing some personal stuff with you guys."

In posting the topless mirror selfie, Christina cryptically added, "And it's just the beginning."

Clearly, Christina is back in pre-baby shape after welcoming daughter, Summer Rain, in August 2014.

Xtina's topless selfie comes just a day after Kim Kardashian West's naked selfie. So, who's got dibs on tomorrow?