Seeing double? That's not supermodel Christie Brinkley's twin sister posing next to her on the cover of Bella NYC's July issue. That's her stunning 15-year-old lookalike daughter, Sailor!

PHOTOS: Supermodels -- then and now

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, now 59, was so proud of their joint cover that she posted the image on her Facebook page on July 8, captioning it "Sailor, Chester and me on our first cover together since Sailor started modeling!" (Chester is their adorable dog.) The Brinkley beauties sport similar beachy waves in the shot and matching gorgeous smiles. Both are wearing sweaters, but while the elder Brinkley opted to style hers off-the shoulder and pair it with a sequined mini skirt, her teen daughter went a more modest route, pairing hers with green jeans.

PHOTOS: Me and my model

This isn't the only magazine that Sailor appears in this summer. The young model also posed for Teen Vogue's August issue, in which she she says she doesn't want to "turn into a stick" for the sake of her career. Her healthy role model? Mom, of course!

PHOTOS: Supermodel moms

"It was only recently that I wanted to get into modeling. I said, 'Mom, should I diet?' and she was like, 'No! You don't need to be skinny, you just need to be happy with yourself and confident and fit.' All of her photos really show that. She was like a goddess," said Sailor.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Christie Brinkley and Lookalike Daughter Sailor, 15, Pose Together for First Magazine Cover