Burger on board!

Pregnancy rumors have engulfed Ciara and boyfriend Russell Wilson after the singer was photographed during a concert appearing to show a baby bump. Ciara, though, is getting to the meat of the matter, ending all speculation.

"You know, it's so funny. I might have had a cheeseburger a little too close to showtime," she told the "Russ Parr Morning Show" on Oct. 20. "[My stomach] was not that big, they exaggerated that… I'm not carrying anything in my belly but great food."

The couple has famously vowed to abstain from sex for religious reasons. Ciara has a 1-year-old son with rapper Future. She and Russell began dating earlier this year.

Ciara has said that she is fine with their no-whoopee policy.

"I feel very confident in the love that we have for each other, and only God knows where it's going to go," she said this year. "God knows everything that's to come in the future, and I think it's best to let him keep taking control of things. Life is sweet, and I'm very thankful for all the great things happening in my life. I'm very happy."