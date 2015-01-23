Ciara may have a larger than life personality, but it's a small thing that really grips her heart -- her 8-month-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

And, it's also the simple things that get her excited, like feeding her son actual food.

"He's in swimming class. I took him over the holidays and that was so much fun. I put it on Instagram. I'm so proud of him," the happy mama said. "So that was a huge one for me. Now he's trying to stand up and pull up on things. I think he's going to walk before he crawls."

Future, she said, is now 32 pounds.

"He's huge so it's hard for him to hold himself up. All of those things are awesome," she said. "And I get to feed him chicken and rice now. I get excited like, 'You get to have chicken and rice today!' I get excited over the simplest things."

The "I'm Out" singer has been working on herself, too. Ciara beamed at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards, looking healthy and fit. She's still a few pounds away from her goal weight, but she's focused on getting there. It helps that she has an active child to run around after.

"My baby was 9 pounds and 10 ounces, so I felt like I could conquer anything after that," she said. "I just thought, 'I'm going to have my baby and I'm going to keep it moving. I'm going to work hard.'"

She continued, "I feel good and it's a confidence thing. It makes you feel something extra as a woman. You feel like you're doing stuff. Not only are you having your baby, but you're keeping it moving. You're working. You're focused. Your baby kind of does that to you."