Tom Hanks has a new granddaughter! The Toy Story star's son Colin Hanks and his wife, Samantha Bryant, have welcomed a baby girl named Charlotte Bryant Hanks, a rep for Colin confirms to Us Weekly.

Baby Charlotte joins big sister Olivia Jane, 2. The Orange County actor, 35, and Bryant married in May 2010.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together in April 2013. Tom's wife and Colin's stepmother, Rita Wilson, told Us shortly after that she was thrilled to be welcoming a second grandchild.

"[I'm] so excited!" she told Us. "Very beyond!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Colin Hanks Welcomes Baby Girl Charlotte Bryant Hanks