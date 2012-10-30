LOS ANGELES (AP) -- NBC is making room for "Community" on its midseason schedule.

The network said Tuesday that its 2013 lineup also will include a new comedy set in the White House, and a dating series produced by former "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria.

"Community," which saw its return delayed this season, will begin airing Feb. 7. The sitcom "1600 Penn," starring Bill Pullman, Jenna Elfman and Josh Gad as the first family, will debut Jan. 10.

NBC is billing Longoria's "Ready for Love" as an "innovative and dramatic" relationship show. It will debut March 31.