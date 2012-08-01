Taylor Swift is officially off the market again, and this time she's dating a member of the Kennedy family.

Kennedy matriarch Ethel Kennedy gave her approval of her grandson Conor Kennedy's relationship with the country singer during the Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ethel, 84, denied the rumors that she was the couple's matchmaker, saying, "As for my involvement, certainly not. Rory [Kennedy] went to a concert."

Indeed, Conor's aunt Rory explained, "I went to a concert with my two daughters and that's how it all started. She's a great friend of all of ours. She's awesome and we love her."

Can they see her becoming a Kennedy some day? "We should be so lucky!" Ethel said.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly Wednesday that "Taylor is officially dating Conor Kennedy." Swift, 22, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the late Mary Kennedy's 18-year-old son were photographed hanging out together last Friday July 27, sailing with members of the Kennedy family.

"Conor put his arm around Taylor and they kissed behind the boat shed," an onlooker told Us.

The country cutie cuddled with her new beau during another sailing adventure Monday. Swift, who kept her swimsuit covered up in a sweater and shorts, held hands with Conor while enjoying the view. After the excursion, Conor carefully helped Swift step safely off the boat.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Conor Kennedy's Grandmother Ethel: "We Should Be So Lucky" to Have Taylor Swift in Our Family!

