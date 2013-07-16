Cory Monteith died of a heroin and alcohol overdose, Kate Middleton's birth plan revealed, and Stacy Keibler opens up about her breakup with George Clooney: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Tuesday, July 16, in the roundup!

1. Breaking News: Cory Monteith Died of Heroin, Alcohol Overdose, Autopsy Results Confirm

Cory Monteith died of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose, British Columbia Coroners Service confirmed Tuesday, July 16 in a statement. Found dead at age 31 at his hotel room this past Saturday, the Glee actor "died of a mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol," the press release reveals, citing an autopsy and toxicological testing. "There is no evidence to suggest Mr. Monteith's death was anything other than a most-tragic accident," the report continues.

2. Exclusive: Kate Middleton's Birth Plan: What Will Happen When She Goes Into Labor?

Royal birth plan! A detailed plan is in place for when pregnant Kate Middleton goes into labor. The palace staff is "on call every day and night in July for this," explains a palace insider to Us Weekly. "There is nothing left to prepare or plan for." As soon as Prince William's wife feels her first contraction, she'll alert her private secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who will then ring Middleton's doctor Marcus Setchell on his palace-issued mobile.

3. Exclusive: Cory Monteith's Ex-Girlfriend: He "Kept Me in the Dark" About Drug Addiction

As Cory Monteith's friends and family members struggle to come to terms with the Glee actor's untimely death, it's clear that his influence was far-reaching -- and that he kept his private struggles close to the vest. As his ex-girlfriend, Mallory Matoush, tells Us, Monteith was "just a happy guy." In fact, Matoush tells Us, she never saw any signs of problems when they were together. "Cory kept me in the dark about his drug use," she exclusively tells Us.

4. Stacy Keibler Opens Up About George Clooney Breakup

Stacy Keibler has every intention of remaining friends with her ex-boyfriend George Clooney, whom she recently split with following a two-year courtship. "There's nothing really dramatic that happened, so it's all good," the model and Maryland native told Extra on Monday, July 15. (Even so, a source recently told Us Weekly that the former long-distance couple hadn't "had sex in months" before their breakup.) "I'm someone that's always lived the present moment. I always look at the positive on everything," Keibler, 33, added.

5. Westboro Baptist Church to Protest Cory Monteith's Funeral, Tweets Homophobic Comments

In the wake of Cory Monteith's shocking death on Saturday, July 13, it turns out that the bigger surprise is that not everyone is in mourning. The Westboro Baptist Church, a Kansas-based extremist group known for its very vocal anti-gay sentiments, announced plans to protest the Glee actor's funeral in a series of disturbing, vicious tweets on Tuesday, July 16. "PRAISE GOD ALMIGHTY for killing Cory Monteith -- a wicked f-- enabling sinner!" the church wrote on its Twitter account.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cory Monteith Died of Heroin, Alcohol Overdose, Kate Middleton's Birth Plan Revealed: Top 5 Stories