LOS ANGELES (AP) --

Octuplet mother Nadya Suleman has signed an agreement for each of her 14 children to earn $250 a day to star in a reality television show.

The contracts filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court guarantee the children will collectively earn about $250,000 over three years. The contracts require a judge's approval.

European production company Eyeworks has inked the deal with Suleman. Eyeworks lists "Breaking Bonaduce" and "The Biggest Loser" among its television credits.

The show is slated to begin filming Sept. 1, according to the documents.

Suleman gave birth to the world's longest-surviving set of octuplets on Jan. 26.

Suleman's lawyer says the family has hired an entertainment lawyer and established a trust for her children, ages eight and under.