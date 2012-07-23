Cybill Shepherd engaged to marry for third time
NEW YORK (AP) -- Actress Cybill Shepherd is hoping the third time's the charm.
The 62-year-old's publicist confirms Shepherd is planning to marry a former jeweler-turned-psych ologist named Andrei (AHN'-dray) Nikolajevic (nik-oh-LY'-eh-vish) .
News of the engagement was first reported by the Daily News in New York.
Shepherd was previously married to David Ford and Bruce Oppenheim and has three children from those relationships.
In an interview in March 2012 with The Associated Press for her TV show "The Client List," Shepherd confirmed she had a boyfriend and said they "managed to stay under the radar." She said she was "very happy" with her life.
Associated Press writer Mike Cidoni Lennox contributed to this report from Los Angeles.
