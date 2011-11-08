The Cox-Arquette era is definitely over.

Although David Arquette and Courteney Cox have yet to file for divorce over a year after separating -- and remain on extremely friendly, chummy terms -- a marital reconciliation is not in the cards.

That's what Arquette, 40, insisted during a Tuesday appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." The actor and recent "Dancing With the Stars" contestant insisted to Stern that he and Cox, 47, who share daughter Coco, 7, are past the point of getting back together.

Arquette is now dating "Entertainment Tonight" reporter Christina McLarty. Stern asked him, "If Courteney said to you, 'David, I made a mistake. I want to work on our marriage. I want you moving back into the house. I want you to break up with that girl. I know we have to do this for our daughter.' Would you consider it?"

Replied Arquette, "Uh, I mean, no."

That's not to say that there isn't plenty of love between the pair, who were married for 11 years before splitting in October 2010. When he told Cox that he was in love with McLarty, it was very emotional.

"She was sad; we were both sad. We both cried," he said.

Arquette has famously overshared with Stern about his marital problems -- even admitting to a mental breakdown on air -- but told Stern he endeavors to have fewer TMI moments going forward.

"I'm trying to keep my personal life personal," the "Scream 4" actor said. "It's very hard for me because I'm a very honest person."

