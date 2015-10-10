You gotta hand it to super hunk and soccer star David Beckham: He knows how to train in style. The British footballer has been busy getting ready for his first soccer game since retiring in 2013 from the sport that made him famous -- and he's enlisting the help of some handsome players, One Direction's Harry Styles and his model son, Brooklyn Beckham.

On Oct. 9, The father of four shared a snap of himself with the smiling crew of athletes after a practice. "Nice way to warm up before the big game at Old Trafford ... Can't beat a kick around with mates..." The photo shows the "mates" in white and red jerseys, everyone looking like they're having a blast.

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador announced via Instagram that he would be back on the field to play in charity soccer game, The UNICEF Match for Children.

The highly anticipated charity event is set for Nov. 14 at Old Trafford field in Greater Manchester, England, which is also the home of Manchester United, the team Beckham played with until 2003.

To make the announcement about his triumphant return to the game, Victoria's main squeeze posted a photo on his Instagram of himself on the famed field, along with the caption, "No place like home. Great to be back where it all started. Can't wait to play in @UNICEF #matchforchildren on November 14th."

We hope he can still bend it like Beckham!