The Hollywood Reporter -- David Cross has signed with talent agency UTA.

The actor starred as Tobias Funke on Fox's Arrested Development, a cult favorite that ran for three seasons in the mid-2000s.

The program will be brought back to television next year, with the fourth season set to run on Netflix in 2013. Cross is returning, along with the rest of the original cast. Also, an Arrested Development feature film is in development.

His film credits include Kung Fu Panda, Year One and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Cross next will be seen in the independent film Kill Your Darlings, which is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

He also is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

