PARIS (AP) -- French fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquiere is leaving the Balenciaga fashion house that he turned it into one of fashion's hottest properties.

Ghesquiere and Balenciaga say in a joint statement Monday that they have come to a "joint decision" to end their partnership at the end of November. No details on a replacement or Ghesquiere's next move were provided.

Ghesquiere took over as creative director of the storied Balenciaga fashion house in 1997, raising its profile among the Paris labels.