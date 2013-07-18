SAN DIEGO (AP) — There weren't any kills at the final panel for "Dexter" at Comic-Con, but there were some tears.

"Dexter" actresses Jennifer Carpenter and Lauren Velez held back the waterworks as they expressed their gratitude to fans gathered inside the San Diego Convention Center.

Many of the "Dexter" devotees camped out for a chance to see Michael C. Hall and the rest of the cast, who finished production on the eighth and final season of the Showtime serial killer drama last week.

The panel served as a reunion for past "Dexter" actors whose characters have died, including Velez, Erik King and Julie Benz.

The cast shared what they took from the set after production wrapped: Hall fleeced Dexter's watch; Desmond Harrington pocketed Quinn's gold chains; and David Zayas took Batista's hat.