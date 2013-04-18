Feel better soon, Dick Van Dyke! The 87-year-old actor has been forced to cancel an upcoming appearance due to an undiagnosed illness.

In a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 16, the Diagnosis: Murder star's rep said he would not be attending an April 26 event at the 92nd Street Y in New York due to "fatigue and lack of sleep resulting from symptoms of a yet-to-be diagnosed neurological disorder."

Van Dyke is currently resting at his home in Malibu, Calif., and a source tells Us that he is in good spirits.

"He's really fine. He's up and about and doing well," the source said. "He's been having some headaches and they are trying to figure out the cause but he's doing okay."

In a statement to USA TODAY on Thursday, Van Dyke's rep said, "Tests and scans have yet to reveal a specific diagnosis. Various medications have not diminished the symptoms . . . Until there is a specific diagnosis and treatment plan he is advised against travel by flight and is resting at home in Malibu."

The legendary entertainer also tweeted about his condition to fans on April 17, writing, "My head bangs every time I lay down. I've had every test come back that I'm perfectly healthy. Anybody got any ideas?"

After his fans wrote back suggesting he see a neurologist, get tested for hearing and balance issues and joking he should just not lay down, Van Dyke tweeted, "Thank you all for your advice!"

In February of last year, Van Dyke married his 40-year-old girlfriend, makeup artist Arlene Silver. "I have to have a life partner," he shared at the time. "I found the perfect one."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dick Van Dyke Is "Fine" Amid Neurological Disorder Reports