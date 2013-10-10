Dina Eastwood dismissed legal separation from Clint Eastwood in court papers two days after filing

Us Weekly

Hold up! It seems as though Clint Eastwood's estranged wife has had a change of heart. Two days after Dina Eastwood filed for legal separation from the Oscar-winning actor and director, 83, on Sept. 9, she went back and filed another document to dismiss their legal separation on Sept. 11.

PHOTOS: Big celebrity splits of 2013

Us Weekly first broke news in late August that the couple -- married for 17 years -- decided to separate. The two split more than a year before, in June 2012, but remained "amicable."

"Clint fell out of love with Dina a long time ago," an insider said. The two have one daughter together, 16-year-old Morgan.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest couples

The former newscaster, 48, filed papers for a separation in Monterey County Superior Court on Sept. 9. In the document, she sought spousal support and physical custody of Morgan -- though they would share legal custody. The notes also revealed that the couple would divide community and separate property as laid out in their "premarital agreement."

Though no other information has been immediately given on why the sudden change, Dina's actions toward Clint in the wake of their split could shed some light on the situation. Dina defended the director after their split was revealed. "I don't like reading negative things about Clint," she tweeted on Sept. 3. "He is a wonderful, good natured, brilliant person. No matter what, I attest to that."

PHOTOS: Celebrity couples -- then and now

Clint has yet to comment. On the very same day that Dina decided to change her filing, he was photographed in L.A. with a new girlfriend, Erica Tomlinson-Fisher. In quite the twist, Tomlinson-Fisher was married to Dina's friend, University of Hawaii basketball coach Scott Fisher, for 33 years until 2012.

"After Scott and Erica divorced, Erica was sure Scott was romancing Dina," a source told Us. "Erica called Clint's office last February to discuss her suspicions -- then he fell for her!" Since then, Dina and Scott have been casually dating themselves.

Keep clicking for more photos ...