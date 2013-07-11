No one understands the phrase "time is money" quite like Donald Trump. And that may just be why the multi-millionaire has no patience for former Miss Pennsylvania beauty queen Sheen Monnin, who continues to stand by her assertion that the Miss USA competition is rigged, despite losing her appeal of a $5 million judgment against her last week.

"Looking for an additional 15 minutes of fame, Miss Monnin continues to make statements that are inaccurate, have no relevance to the arbitration proceedings or any aspect of the 30 page decision which holds her liable for $5 million to Mr. Trump," Executive VP and Special Counsel to Mr. Trump Michael Cohen tells Us in a statement. "One would think she would be very mindful of any future comments in light of this most recent decision."

On July 2, a New York judge rejected Monnin's appeal and ruled that the Cranberry, Pa. native would have to pony up the $5 million that Trump's camp insisted it lost as a result of her "malicious, defamatory remarks."

"It's not only Mr. Trump and the organization that she is defaming, it is against every woman who has ever wanted to, who has ever competed in and who has ever won a state pageant hoping to become winner of Miss USA and/or Miss Universe," Cohen continues. "The fact that it's a large amount of money and she would be devastated to have to pay this, you would think she would humble herself, acknowledge that she is a sore loser, apologize to Mr. Trump and hope that he would forgive the judgment."

"To the contrary," he adds, "she continues to seek an additional 15 minutes of fame and is willing to sacrifice her entire future which nobody is paying attention to.

Monnin, who competed in the Miss USA 2012 pageant last year, famously retired her crown after claiming that Trump's 61-year-old organization was "fraudulent, lacking in morals, inconsistent, and in many ways trashy."

At the time, pageant organizers hit back, accusing Monnin of quitting her title because she disagreed with its decision to allow transgender contestants compete in the competition, even making public an email in which Monnin admitted that she resigned because the organization allowed natural-born males into the competition.

Monnin denied being a "sore loser" and fought to have her opinions heard. Now, however, after being denied the appeal, she is focusing on raising funds to cover her legal fees.

"I was hopeful for a different outcome, but I am pleased that the true nature of the Miss USA judging procedure has been exposed by the testimony of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) and Ernst & Young during the arbitration proceedings -- testimony that reveals that the MUO does select the top 15 contestants irrespective of the preliminary judges' scores," she wrote on her Facebook page on July 4, including a link to a donation site.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Donald Trump Calls Miss Pennsylvania's Accusations "Malicious," "Defamatory"