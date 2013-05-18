A Los Angeles sheriff's spokesman says "Terminator 2" star Edward Furlong has been arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order filed by his ex-girlfriend.

Sheriff's spokesman Steve Whitmore said that deputies responding to the scene Thursday in West Hollywood found Furlong hiding in a nearby property. Jail records show he was released Saturday just after noon after being held on $100,000 bail.

In March, the 35-year-old actor had been sentenced to six months in jail for violating his probation in a 2010 case for violating a similar restraining order. He has been the subject of such orders taken out by both his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend.

The actor was also charged in January of battery of an ex-girlfriend.