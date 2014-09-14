As the world waits for confirmation of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's highly-anticipated nuptials -- which are set to happen later this month -- one of the A-lister's exes tied the knot on Sunday, Sept. 14, in Sardinia, Italy. Elisabetta Canalis married her orthopedic surgeon fiance Brian Perri.

The Italian actress, 36, was photographed entering the Sassari Cathedral covered in a white lace gown and holding a bouquet of white flowers.

Later in the evening, Canalis tweeted in Italian, "#Italia I still do not understand but I'm realizing how much I will miss all this #Amici #Famiglia."

The brunette stunner, who is a Sassari native, also tweeted, praising her town Alghero, writing in Italian, "Thanks for making this dream possible . Thanks to all the people for the affection you have shown me!"

Canalis dated George Clooney for almost 18 months before splitting in June 2011. After they split the "Monuments Men" actor dated professional wrestler and TV personality Stacy Keibler for two years until they split in July 2013. Keibler also moved on, marrying entrepreneur Jared Pobre, and the couple welcomed their daughter Ava Grace in August.