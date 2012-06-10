Portia de Rossi's new haircut gets two thumbs up from wife Ellen DeGeneres.

The talk show host, 54, swung by the set of Bethenny Frankel's new talk show, "Bethenny," for a chat last week (for an episode airing Tuesday), during which Frankel asked DeGeneres about her love's new look.

Though the comedian admitted she wasn't part of the decision, DeGeneres revealed she thinks "it's adorable."

"[Portia] wanted to do it for a long time and grew up modeling, and of course you're supposed to have long hair," DeGeneres explained. "Everyone told her never to cut her hair. I think it just got to be part of her."

Still, the "Arrested Development" star 39, "really, really wanted to do it for a long time and decided to," DeGeneres revealed, joking that her spouse was feeling more "liberated" as of late, as she also "got a tattoo recently and that opened the door to everything."

During the course of their talk, DeGeneres -- who has been married to de Rossi for over two years now -- also opened up about getting to personally thank President Barack Obama at a recent event for changing his tune on gay marriage.

"I said to him, thank you so much for what you're doing," DeGeneres shared. "He said, 'I'm just doing the right thing.' I said, 'I know. You are doing the right thing.'"