Elton John attempted to put on a performance for fans on Sunday in Auckland, New Zealand, despite being diagnosed with walking pneumonia. However, the legendary singer was forced to walk off the stage mid-concert when he was too sick to perform.

Invision/AP

According to fan videos taken from the audience, the 72-year-old abruptly left the stage halfway through his set, returning a few minutes later. He sang two more songs before getting up and telling the crowd: "I've just completely lost my voice. I can't sing. I've got to go. I'm sorry," sobbing as he said the words. The crowd erupted in applause, fully supporting his efforts.

He later posted about his illness to Twitter and Instagram, telling fans he was "deeply upset and sorry" for his performance while thanking them for their support.

"I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible," he wrote.

"I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx."

The concert date was part of his final world tour, "Farewell Yellow Brick Road." He is scheduled to play two more concerts in Auckland on February 18 and 20, followed by shows in Australia, but it is unknown if he will be better by then.

Get well soon, Elton!