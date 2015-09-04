Coupled up! Although rumors have persisted that Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have split (again,) the duo is still not checking the "single" box.

"They're still very much a couple," a source told the New York Post.

Emma did not join her man at the premiere of his new film "99 Homes" this week, but her absence apparently doesn't mean there is trouble in paradise.

For his role in the film, Andrew researched by sitting in Florida courtrooms and taking notes. Soon, rumors spread among judges he was a New York reporter covering their cases, the Post said.

Rumors, for Andrew, are nothing new, particularly when it comes to his romantic life. He and Emma have been together, semi on-and-off, for more than three years. The couple began dating after starring in 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man."

In April, though, the attached-at-the-hip couple reportedly decided to take a break as they struggled with long-distance dating. Andrew, at the time, was filming a movie in Taiwan.

"He's thrown himself in the project to the detriment of all else," the source said in April. "But it's too early to say the relationship is over."

"Emma understands his work anxieties - it's why she originally pulled out of 'Cabaret' last year and only did it this year - but they're taking a break from seeing each other," the source said. "They're both a slave to their schedules. This time last year they were privately discussing marriage."

The source continued, "It's one of those situations where only Andrew and Emma quite know if they'll pick up where they left off or they've separated."

The following month, though, the duo was spotted together and all seemed on the up and up.

The couple is staunch about keeping their private life just that, private. In June, though, Emma addressed rumors that the couple had split this year, albeit vaguely.

"See, I never talk about this stuff for this exact reason—because it's all so speculative and baseless," she told Wall Street Journal magazine. "Once you start responding—once you're like, 'No, that's not true'—then they're like, 'Well, if we push enough, we'll get a comment, so let's see what else we can make up.' I understand the interest in it completely, because I've had it, too."

Emma added, "But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it."